Fiesta events for April 24: Fiesta Gartenfest, Coronation of the Queen of The Order of the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – April 24, the seventh day of Fiesta, marks the start of Fiesta Gartenfest — a German-style Fiesta celebration in Southtown. Other big events are the Coronation of the Queen of The Order of the Alamo and the Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon.

Here’s a list of events for the seventh day of Fiesta 2024 on April 24:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: “Wonders of Space” - The exhibit at The Witte Museum celebrates the eclipse by showing the magic and mystery of space on Order of the Alamo coronation robes. Intricate sparkling gowns and trains across decades of Fiesta celebrations depict celestial scenes, from the 1936 Princess of the Glorious Night to the 1969 Duchess of the Lunar Landscape. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see “Wonders of Space” from April 6-Sept. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Coronation of the Queen of The Order of the Alamo - The Order was founded to educate its members and the public on the history of the Independence of Texas and perpetuate the memory of the Battle of San Jacinto by having an annual ceremony in Bexar County. It was originally incorporated in 1915, making it one of the oldest Fiesta organizations. Each year a queen is elected from the membership. The coronation is scheduled for 8-10 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St.

Fiesta History: Order of the Alamo

Cornyation - This event is an adult-oriented and satirical performance based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. Proceeds benefit charities across San Antonio. The performances take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, located at 226 N. St. Mary’s St.

Fiesta Carnival - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily through the duration of Fiesta.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Listen to live music from two stages, try a variety of food, and look at art, merchandise and more from different vendors at Market Square. The lineup for April 24 includes La Fiebre and Jaime de Anda. Since 2010, the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the City of San Antonio have partnered to produce Fiesta de los Reyes. The event is free and opens at 10 a.m. daily through the duration of Fiesta. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Gartenfest - Celebrate Fiesta German-style at the Beethoven Halle and Garten, 422 Pereida St. Proceeds help the Beethoven preserve German music, language, customs and culture in San Antonio. Entertainment includes the 50-piece Beethoven Concert Band, the Beethoven German Dance Band and the Beethoven Big Band. There will also be bratwurst, Reuben sandwiches, Leberkäse, Bavarian soft pretzels, potato pancakes and other German specialties. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate.

Fiestagoers enjoy German food, beer at Gartenfest event

Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon - This event has several competition categories for individuals and groups. Rosette Ribbons are awarded to each participant. This official Fiesta hat event has been held for nearly 30 years. Tickets are $80. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Westin San Antonio North, located at 9821 Colonnade Blvd.

Ford Mariachi Festival - The event features student mariachis from local high schools and colleges, as well as local Folklorico groups and dancers of all ages. They perform on six boats that carry them along the River Walk. The free event is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. on the River Walk.

Marine Day at the Alamo - Enjoy a glimpse of United States Marine life at this Fiesta event. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Alamo Plaza.

NIOSA - A Night in Old San Antonio is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 distinct areas. NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). The party lasts from 5:30-10:30 p.m. across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, and fountains. La Villita is located in downtown San Antonio at 418 La Villita St. Tickets are $20.

