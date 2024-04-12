WATCH: Opening night of Fiesta Oyster Bake 2024

KSAT 12 News will have live coverage of Oyster Bake on Friday, April 19, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta Oyster Bake, “the heartbeat of Fiesta,” will return for the 108th time for Fiesta 2024.

The Oyster Bake will take place from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, April 19, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at St. Mary’s University, located at One Camino Santa Maria.

On opening night, KSAT will livestream coverage from Oyster Bake starting at 6:30 p.m. You can watch KSAT’s live coverage on KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and KSAT.com, or in the video player at the top of this article.

The music and food festival is a family-friendly event that attracts more than 70,000 patrons to raise money for St. Mary’s University student scholarships and university and alumni programs. Click here for the music lineup.

Also, the stars of the show — oysters — are sold baked, fried or raw. Over the two days of Oyster Bake, vendors sell about 100,000 oysters and 32,000 orders of chicken on a stick.

General admission starts at $25, and children 12 and younger can get in for free. Click here for more information on tickets.

