Fiesta events for April 28: Festival De Cascarones, Day in Old Mexico, Festival De Animales

SAN ANTONIO – April 28 marks the last day of Fiesta — but fortunately, there are still plenty of fun events planned!

Several great events are taking place during the last day of Fiesta, including Festival De Cascarones, Day in Old Mexico and Festival De Animales.

Recommended Videos

>> BUY YOUR TICKETS: Tickets for the 2024 KSAT Fiesta parties are on sale now 🌺

Want to know what’s going on each day? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online.

Here’s a list of events for the last day of Fiesta 2024 on April 28:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

All Veterans Memorial Service - This free event is dedicated to all veterans of America. This solemn program is a salute to the dedication and sacrifices of the brave men and women who have served and those who are serving in the U.S. military to protect American freedom. The service is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. at the Vietnam War Memorial, located at 451 Jefferson St.

Annual Fiesta Concert - The San Antonio Symphonic Band will hold a free concert from 1-2:30 p.m. at Casa Navarro, 228 South Laredo St. The band consists of all volunteer musicians, representing a variety of professions. - The San Antonio Symphonic Band will hold a free concert from 1-2:30 p.m. at Casa Navarro, 228 South Laredo St. The band consists of all volunteer musicians, representing a variety of professions.

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: “Wonders of Space” - The exhibit at The Witte Museum celebrates the eclipse by showing the magic and mystery of space on Order of the Alamo coronation robes. Intricate sparkling gowns and trains across decades of Fiesta celebrations depict celestial scenes, from the 1936 Princess of the Glorious Night to the 1969 Duchess of the Lunar Landscape. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see “Wonders of Space” from April 6-Sept. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Day In Old Mexico - Explore the distinctive culture that upholds the customs and family traditions of Mexican horsemanship as a way of life. This event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Rancho del Charro, located at 6126 Padre Drive. Admission is $20.

Festival De Animales - Celebrate animals, conservation efforts, culture, and food native to South and Central America while sipping specialty cocktails and enjoying musical performances. This event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at the zoo, located at 3903 N. St Mary’s St. Access to the festivities is included in standard zoo admission and is free for members.

Festival De Cascarones - Celebrate the final day of Fiesta San Antonio at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. It’s the culmination of the city’s most vibrant celebrations of culture and will include food, drinks, a kids’ zone and more activities. The free event is scheduled for 1-8 p.m. at the university campus, located at One University Way.

Festival de Cascarones: The official Fiesta finale

Fiesta Artisan Show - Experience the beauty of the River Walk by shopping at over 40 artisan booths, including pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, beadwork and more. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on the River Walk, located at 849 E. Commerce St.

Fiesta Carnival - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for noon to 11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily during Fiesta. - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for noon to 11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily during Fiesta.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Listen to live music from two stages, try a variety of food, and look at art, merchandise and more from different vendors at Market Square. The lineup for April 28 includes Erick Y Su Grupo Massore and Sunny Sauceda. Since 2010, the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the City of San Antonio have partnered to produce Fiesta de los Reyes. The event is free and opens at 10 a.m. daily through the duration of Fiesta. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta San Fernando - Each year the San Fernando Cathedral hosts Fiesta San Fernando, a celebration of family, food and fun. The free event starts at 10 a.m. at San Fernando Cathedral, located at 115 Main Plaza.

MissionFest 2024 - This family-friendly event supports the Mission San Jose Catholic Church, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There will be live music available, with vendors offering food and drinks. Admission is $10. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to midnight at Mission San Jose, located at 701 E. Pyron.

Pictured is Mission San Jose in San Antonio Missions National Historical Park. (Photo provided by National Park Service) (�2018 VISIO photography)

Praise Dance Celebration - This free event features performers ranging in age from 5 to 90 who come from various churches and artistic performance groups. The celebration is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. at Carver Community Cultural Center, located at 226 N. Hackberry.

Reina de la Feria de las Flores Reception - The main focus of the Feria Queen program is education. La Reina de la Feria de las Flores is the Rey Feo’s official Queen. This event recognizes and honors Feria de las Flores Queen and all those who made her reign possible. It is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. at San Antonio Garden Center, 3310 N. New Braunfels Ave. Ticket pricing is TBA.

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. You can also sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.

Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2024

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists to help plan your Fiesta adventure.

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:

Get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!