WATCH: 2024 Texas Cavaliers River Parade in downtown San Antonio

Thousands of people are expected to line the banks of the San Antonio River on Monday, April 22 for the 79th annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

Dozens of decorated floats will travel down the San Antonio River. The parade starts at 7 p.m. on the northern part of the San Antonio River, near Navarro Street. The floats will reach the Shops at Rivercenter at around 7:30 p.m. and restaurants between Crockett and College streets around 7:45 p.m.

KSAT will start coverage at 6:30 p.m. with the Texas Cavaliers Military Pre-Party. The parade coverage will take place from 7-9 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m.

You can watch KSAT’s live coverage on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com, or in the video player at the top of this article.

KSAT will also have a live feed from a barge so viewers can have a prime view of Fiesta fans along the parade route.

The parade theme is ¡Viva America!: Great American Landmarks and the grand marshal is William Beckmann, a musician from Del Rio.

The Texas Cavaliers consist of about 500 business and community leaders. The organization was founded in 1926, and in 1989, the Texas Cavaliers developed the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation to support local charities.

Of course, there are plenty of festivities to choose from. KSAT already has a list of the major Fiesta parades and when they will take place, including the events that will be televised on KSAT 12 and livestreamed online and on the free KSAT app.

Also, here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Fiesta, including parade routes, day-of events and food by the numbers.

Check out the weather forecast from the KSAT meteorologists before you head out to Fiesta events so you can dress accordingly. Make sure to post your images and videos on KSAT Connect!

