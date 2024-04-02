Fiesta events for April 26: Battle of Flowers Parade, Fredstock Music Festival

SAN ANTONIO – April 26 marks the Battle of Flowers holiday in San Antonio and the ninth day of Fiesta. At 10:30 a.m., Fiesta will air coverage of the parade on KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.

Here’s a list of events for the ninth day of Fiesta 2024 on April 26:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Fiesta Artisan Show at River Walk offering several handcrafted items

Fiesta Carnival - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for noon to midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily during Fiesta.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Listen to live music from two stages, try a variety of food, and look at art, merchandise and more from different vendors at Market Square. The lineup for April 26 includes Gary Hobbs and Augie Meyers. Since 2010, the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the City of San Antonio have partnered to produce Fiesta de los Reyes. The event is free and opens at 10 a.m. daily through the duration of Fiesta. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Gartenfest - Celebrate Fiesta German-style at the Beethoven Halle and Garten, 422 Pereida St. Proceeds help the Beethoven preserve German music, language, customs and culture in San Antonio. Entertainment includes the 50-piece Beethoven Concert Band, the Beethoven German Dance Band and the Beethoven Big Band. There will also be bratwurst, Reuben sandwiches, Leberkäse, Bavarian soft pretzels, potato pancakes and other German specialties. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate.

Fiesta Jazz Band Festival - This free event offers a unique educational and musical performance experience for more than 500 jazz performers in middle school, high school and college. The event is scheduled for 1-10 p.m. at the St. Mary's University Campus, located at 1 Camino Santa Maria.

Fiesta San Fernando - Each year the San Fernando Cathedral hosts Fiesta San Fernando, a celebration of family, food and fun. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to midnight at San Fernando Cathedral, located at 115 Main Plaza.

Fredstock Music Festival - Watch live music from local bands and try food from a variety of trucks at this free event. It is scheduled for 2-10 p.m. outside San Antonio College’s Jean Longwith Radio, Television, and Film Building, located at 121 W. Courtland Place.

Two people playing guitar at Fredstock Music Festival. (San Antonio College, Fredstock Music Festival)

La Semana Alegre - The popular event is returning in 2024! The two-day party benefits Hemisfair. The event is scheduled for noon to 11 p.m. at the park and will include live music from Ozomatli, Inner Wave, Heartless Bastards, Legs Diamond, Joe King Carrasco and more. Hemisfair is located at 630 E. Nueva St. Tickets start at $15.

NIOSA - A Night in Old San Antonio is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 distinct areas. NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). The party lasts from 5:30-10:30 p.m. across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, and fountains. La Villita is located in downtown San Antonio at 418 La Villita St. Tickets are $20.

San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Society Show and Sale - The 46th annual event will feature a fantastic array of cacti and succulents for sale by plant vendors, a silent auction of carefully curated plants, educational displays, and children’s activities. It is scheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the San Antonio Garden Center, 3310 N. New Braunfels Ave. Admission is free.

