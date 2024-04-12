WATCH: 2024 Battle of Flowers Parade in downtown San Antonio

KSAT 12 News will have live coverage of the Battle of Flowers Parade on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The Battle of Flowers Parade, Fiesta’s founding event, will wind through the streets of downtown San Antonio on Friday, April 26.

KSAT will have pre-parade coverage starting at 9 a.m. with GMSA @ 9, followed by a pre-show and parade coverage starting at 10 a.m. The vanguard kicks off at 9:55 a.m. with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m.

You can watch KSAT's live coverage on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

KSAT will also have a live feed from a barge so viewers can have a prime view of Fiesta fans along the parade route.

The Battle of Flowers parade is the nation’s second oldest parade and the only parade in the United States produced entirely by women, and all of them are volunteers. This year’s theme is “Viva Amor 2024.”

San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper was selected as the grand marshal for the 133rd Battle of Flowers Parade.

This year’s 2.6-mile route will follow the same path as last year. The parade steps off on North Main Street near San Antonio College. It will travel on Lexington Avenue, North St Mary’s Street, Brooklyn Avenue, Avenue E, Houston Street, Alamo Plaza, Commerce Street and Santa Rosa where it will end near West Martin Street.

The first Battle of Flowers Parade took place in 1891 by a group of San Antonio residents looking to honor the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. There were horse-drawn carriages, bicycles decorated with fresh flowers and floats carrying children dressed as flowers.

"Save the Alamo" float, sponsored by Joske's, in Battle of Flowers Parade. Photograph shows children and attendants on parade float entered in Battle of Flowers Parade. Sign on side reads: "Save the Alamo." Two of the mules pulling float have blankets decorated with dates 1836 and 1904. Photo circa 1904. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

Of course, there are plenty of festivities to choose from. KSAT already has a list of the major Fiesta parades and when they will take place, including the events that will be televised on KSAT 12 and livestreamed online and on the free KSAT app.

Also, here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Fiesta, including parade routes, day-of events and food by the numbers.

Check out the weather forecast from the KSAT meteorologists before you head out to Fiesta events so you can dress accordingly. Make sure to post your images and videos on KSAT Connect!

