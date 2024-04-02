Fiesta events for April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 10th Street River Festival

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers Band Festival and the 10th Street River Festival are just two events on April 25, the eighth day of Fiesta. Alamo Colleges will also enjoy the fun with PACFest and the St. Philip’s College CultureFest and Rib Cook-Off.

Also at 6:30 p.m., KSAT will stream the Battle of Flowers Band Festival on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

10th Street River Festival - The event at VFW Post 76, the oldest post in Texas, is family-oriented and includes live entertainment, dancing, camaraderie, food and drinks. VFW Post 76 supports various veteran or community-wide projects and creates a safe environment for combat veterans. The free event is scheduled for 3 p.m. to midnight at VFW Post 76, located at 10 Tenth St.

All-American Canteen - Uncle Sam wants YOU to have a great time at the All-American Canteen. The event will include dinner and 1940s-style dancing and honor those who served in the military. The event is scheduled for 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Aggie Park, 6205 West Ave. Tickets are $100.

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: “Wonders of Space” - The exhibit at The Witte Museum celebrates the eclipse by showing the magic and mystery of space on Order of the Alamo coronation robes. Intricate sparkling gowns and trains across decades of Fiesta celebrations depict celestial scenes, from the 1936 Princess of the Glorious Night to the 1969 Duchess of the Lunar Landscape. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see “Wonders of Space” from April 6-Sept. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Battle of Flowers Band Festival - The festival is the oldest and longest-running marching band festival in the country and offers high school bands a unique opportunity to perform together and encourage their interest in music. Students from more than 30 local high school bands will join together for this year’s festival. The theme for this year is “Battle of Flowers Viva Amor 2024.” It is scheduled for 7 p.m., with a prelude planned for 6:30 p.m. It will take place at Alamo Stadium, 110 Tuleta Drive. Tickets start at $7.

CCHS Fiesta FangDango - Guests can enjoy live music and other fun family-friendly entertainment, such as an inflatable maze and face painting. Proceeds from this event will support scholarships, student programs and facility improvements at Central Catholic High School. The event is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at Central Catholic High School, 1403 N St. Mary’s St. Tickets are available for $15 for presale and $20 at the gate.

Cornyation - This event is an adult-oriented and satirical performance based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. Proceeds benefit charities across San Antonio. The performances take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, located at 226 N. St. Mary’s St.

Fiesta Carnival - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily during Fiesta.

Fiesta Clay Target Shoot - Military Order of the Purple Heart - Alamo Chapter 1836 organizes Fiesta’s only sporting clay shooting event. The proceeds will help needy and distressed veterans and their families. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at San Antonio Gun Club, 928 E. Contour Drive. Admission is free, but those wishing to participate in shooting must pay a fee.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Listen to live music from two stages, try a variety of food, and look at art, merchandise and more from different vendors at Market Square. The lineup for April 25 includes Ram Herrera & The Outlaws and Grupo Vida. Since 2010, the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the City of San Antonio have partnered to produce Fiesta de los Reyes. The event is free and opens at 10 a.m. daily through the duration of Fiesta. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Gartenfest - Celebrate Fiesta German-style at the Beethoven Halle and Garten, 422 Pereida St. Proceeds help the Beethoven preserve German music, language, customs and culture in San Antonio. Entertainment includes the 50-piece Beethoven Concert Band, the Beethoven German Dance Band and the Beethoven Big Band. There will also be bratwurst, Reuben sandwiches, Leberkäse, Bavarian soft pretzels, potato pancakes and other German specialties. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate.

Fiesta San Fernando - Each year the San Fernando Cathedral hosts Fiesta San Fernando, a celebration of family, food and fun. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to midnight at San Fernando Cathedral, located at 115 Main Plaza.

Ford Mariachi Festival - The event features student mariachis from local high schools and colleges, as well as local Folklorico groups and dancers of all ages. They perform on six boats that carry them along the River Walk. The free event is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. on the River Walk.

La Semana Alegre - The popular event is returning in 2024! The two-day party benefits Hemisfair. The event is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at the park and will include live music from Toadies, Girl In A Coma, Grupo Metal featuring Chris Perez, Sunny Sauceda and more. Hemisfair is located at 630 E. Nueva St. Tickets start at $15.

Navy Day at the Alamo - Enjoy patriotic music and a glimpse of U.S. Navy life at this Fiesta event. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon at Alamo Plaza.

NIOSA - A Night in Old San Antonio is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 distinct areas. NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). The party lasts from 5:30-10:30 p.m. across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, and fountains. La Villita is located in downtown San Antonio at 418 La Villita St. Tickets are $20.

PACfest 2024 - This official Fiesta event is the largest scholarship fundraising initiative for Palo Alto College. It features a main stage with artistic and musical performers, food booths, children’s activities, Social Media Alley, and more. Fifteen student organizations will be on site. General admission is $10 and military members, first responders and those 55 and older can get in for $5. The event is scheduled for noon to 10 p.m. at Palo Alto College, located at 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

St. Philip's College CultureFest and Rib Cook-Off - Taste some of the best ribs in San Antonio at this kid-friendly festival. Attendees are encouraged to wear the attire of their culture or their favorite culture. Proceeds from CultureFest and the Rib Cook-Off go to scholarships for students. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. Philip's College, located at 1801 Martin Luther King Drive.

San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Society Show and Sale - The 46th annual event will feature a fantastic array of cacti and succulents for sale by plant vendors, a silent auction of carefully curated plants, educational displays, and children’s activities. It is scheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the San Antonio Garden Center, 3310 N. New Braunfels Ave. Admission is free.

Senior Fiesta - This is the only Fiesta-sanctioned event just for seniors. It includes live entertainment, lifestyle exhibits and fun activities just for seniors. The free event will be held at Wonderland of the Americas Mall, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

