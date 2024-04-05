San Antonio businesses, organizations release 2024 Fiesta medals

Here's a look at KSAT's Fiesta medals for the 2024 season.

SAN ANTONIO – You know it’s Fiesta season when you hear the clank, clank, clank of Fiesta medals.

Several businesses, offices and organizations in San Antonio are already selling or handing out Fiesta medals for the season.

KSAT will also hand out 2024 Fiesta medals (seen above) during a series of giveaways this month. Keep up with KSAT.com, KSAT’s newscasts and KSAT’s social media pages to find out where the medal giveaways will take place!

>> Tickets for the 2024 KSAT Fiesta parties are on sale now 🌺

Take a look at some of the amazing medal designs below. Note that this story will be updated as more places and people release their medals for Fiesta, which begins on April 18.

The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance is a federally designated organ procurement organization. The organization’s Fiesta medal for 2024 features a boot with a spinning spur.

The official Fiesta organization’s medal for this year is lime green with the words “Fiesta For All.”

The San Antonio Zoo’s Fiesta medal includes animals from the Savanna — a giraffe, zebra and ostrich — plus a nearby neighbor, a rhinoceros. Medals can be purchased at zoo gift shops, the Train Depot in Brackenridge Park or online.

University Health’s medal for 2024 includes neon colors, a dancer, and the words “Fiesta Por Vida.”

City of San Antonio

The City of San Antonio’s official Fiesta medal depicts an “Orgullo Tejano” or Tejano Pride art installation by local artist Luis Lopez.

The Department of Arts & Culture is offering the medal through the Donate to the Arts program. Those who donate $20 or more to the program will receive one medal while supplies last.

Goodwill

Goodwill San Antonio is selling Fiesta medals for $10 each. They are available at four Goodwill locations: Commerce Street, Fredericksburg Road, Bandera Road, and South Park.

The medal features a spinning disc that shows various icons, each representing a different facet of Goodwill’s work, according to a news release.

Customers who spend $30 or more in-store can get a medal for free.

NIOSA

Night In Old San Antonio, otherwise known as NIOSA, released two Fiesta medals this year. One of the medals portrays the sun, and the other incorporates the popular beer cup.

The medals are on sale now, while supplies last. Proceeds from NIOSA help support the Conservation Society of San Antonio.

The price ranges from $13-$15, depending on the place of purchase. A lapel pin (seen below, in the middle) is also available for $6. They can be purchased at the NIOSA office, during NIOSA at NIOSA souvenir booths, at Amol’s Party & Fiest Flavors, at Maddie Mac Boutique, and on Monarch Trophy Studio’s website.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is selling medals for $8 each at participating locations. All proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of San Antonio.

Over the past eight years, the chain has designed and sold medals to celebrate Fiesta. This year’s design features the Hamburglar.

Metropolitan Health District

The City of San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health District has three Fiesta medals for 2024.

Plucker’s

Plucker’s is selling medals for $8 each at its four San Antonio locations. They are also available online for $10, with shipping included.

The Wash Tub

The Wash Tub is selling medals for $10 through the end of April. They are available at its locations in San Antonio, Helotes, Schertz and New Braunfels.

Art students at Alamo Heights High School designed the medal, and proceeds benefit Haven for Hope.

UT Health

UT Health will sell its Fiesta medal from April 15-26 for $10 each. They can be purchased at different offices at the Greehey and Long campuses, depending on the day. Click here for a schedule.

UTSA

UTSA’s 2024 Fiesta medal commemorates the total solar eclipse. It was designed by UTSA staff members Gris Campos and Joan Duncan.

The medal, as well as the Fiesta Arts Fair Medal, can be purchased online for $12.