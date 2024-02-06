58º
Watch live at 10:30 am: NIOSA to unveil medals for the 2024 Fiesta season

Medal unveiling will be livestreamed on KSAT.com, KSAT’s YouTube page at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

Andrea Moreno

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

NIOSA 2023 (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – The popular four-night festival NIOSA will unveil its medal for the 2024 Fiesta season on Tuesday.

The reception will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Gardens of Casa Villita and will be livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT’s YouTube page. The reception is closed to the public.

This year, two official medals will be presented. One of the medals, NIOSA officials say, involves the 2024 Beer Cup.

The medals will go on sale for $13 each at noon Tuesday, while supplies last. Proceeds from NIOSA help support the Conservation Society of San Antonio.

You can find the medals here:

  • Maddie Mac Boutique, at 2607 Vance Jackson.
  • Monarch Trophy Studio’s website.
  • The NIOSA office, which is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 6-April 19 at 227 S. Presa St.
  • During NIOSA at the NIOSA souvenir booths, until supplies last.

NIOSA will return for its 76th year during the Fiesta San Antonio celebration from 5:30-10:30 p.m. on April 23-26 at the La Villita grounds.

For more information, visit www.niosa.org.

