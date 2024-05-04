Altercation leads to deadly shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says

Deadly shooting on the Northeast Side on May 4, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on the Northeast Side.

Officers responded to the shooting call just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Interstate 35 North.

When they arrived at a hotel parking lot, officers said they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound.

The 38-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to SAPD’s initial investigation, the man had an altercation with an unidentified suspect. The suspect fired their weapon, striking the victim and fled the scene, the department said.