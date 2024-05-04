‘Very thankful’: San Antonio man saved by CPR shares story to inspire others to get certified

SAN ANTONIO – After 30 years as a referee, Tony Daniels has worked thousands of youth sports games.

“I’ve officiated flag football, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball,” Daniels said.

But he said some games stick out more than others. The youth flag football match on Feb. 25 was one of those days.

“In the first play of the game, a little kid took off and almost scored. Second play of the game — I don’t remember anything after that,” Daniels said.

He went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field, fighting for his life. That’s when strangers in the stands stepped up to help. They performed CPR compressions on him for 20 minutes until an ambulance arrived. Daniels said his doctors agree that the community’s quick thinking saved his life.

“I don’t remember anything, but I just feel very thankful,” Daniels said. “God be the glory, and thanks for all those volunteers who were there to assist me.”

Two months later, Daniels is sharing his story in hopes that more people will get CPR training and certification.

“All the folks were in the right place at the right time,” Daniels said.

The American Heart Association said more than 350,000 Americans go into cardiac arrest outside of a hospital each year, but less than half of those people receive CPR. Data shows only six out of ten adults feel comfortable giving CPR.

Diamond Garza, a CPR instructor at Life Enrichment and Safety Institute, said she’s trying to change those statistics.

“It can help save a life,” Garza said. “The average response time here in Bexar County is 7 to 9 minutes. So that’s why it’s important for people to go to training. We don’t know what the response time is going to be.”

Garza said learning how to do CPR compressions is just step one. She said learning how to use an AED to administer an electric shock to someone in need can help restore the heart rhythm back to normal.

“If we’re trained and we have this equipment, it’s best chances of survival for this person,” Garza said.

Daniels is still in recovery two months after his medical emergency. He said he has a long recovery journey but will soon return to the fields.

“Just taking it slow and steady,” Daniels said.

The American Heart Association and the American Red Cross provide services to help familiarize people with CPR without having to pay for full training.

The Miss Tristan Foundation in San Antonio also offers free CPR education. Click here to schedule a class.