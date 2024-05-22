Alamo Drafthouse Cinema brings back ‘Alamo Kids Camp’ with affordable movie showings for families

'Alamo Kids Camp' will run from June through August.

Starting next month, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will bring back its kid-friendly “Alamo Kids Camp” programming for families.

Tickets for the camp will be $5 and will support nonprofits such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shoes That Fit.

Guests can also choose to include another donation of up to $5 on their online order.

From June through August, families can enjoy classic movies like “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” and “The Land Before Time” as well as recent hits from the “Spider-Verse” movies.

This year’s camp is the first time all ticket proceeds will go directly to support participating nonprofits, a press release said.

Interactive family parties for summer releases, themed merchandise, and a kid-approved favorites menu will be available.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is releasing two new shirt designs along with its planned summer programming. (Alamo Drafthouse Cinema)

“Kids Camp has always been about giving families an affordable place to experience the magic of cinema, and the fact that we get to support these amazing organizations while doing that is exactly what Alamo Drafthouse is all about,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann said.

To purchase tickets and view showtimes, click here.