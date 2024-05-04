AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing children from Carrizo Springs

AMBER Alert originated from Dimmit County on May 3, 2024

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for two missing children Friday night.

The Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for 7-year-old Alva Clay and 5-year-old Royce Cruz, who were last seen around 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of Jay Street in Carrizo Springs.

Clay, who is 4 feet and 5 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Cruz, who is 4 feet tall, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and khaki shorts, authorities said.

Law enforcement is also searching for a suspect in connection with the potential abduction. The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Dora Cruz.

Cruz, who is 5 feet and 1 inch tall, was last seen wearing a white, pink and yellow T-shirt. She also has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Troopers said Dora Cruz was also last seen in Carrizo Springs.

If anyone has information connected to the case, contact the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office at 830-876-3500.