SAY Sí covers cost of summer programs, but fall funding still looms

SAN ANTONIO – A local nonprofit is asking for the community help. SAY Sí offers free creative arts programs for students in San Antonio, but that comes with a cost.

The organization found itself in a financial dilemma in March when its summer programs were in limbo. Thanks to the community, free summer programs are a go.

“We had an incredible showing of support from our community, including our families, our neighbors and our philanthropic partners,” SAY Sí executive director Stephanie LaFroscia said.

Two and a half months ago, SAY Sí needed $600,000 to keep programs operating. LaFroscia said the continuing free operations during the pandemic, a change in leadership and construction delays led to its financial deficit.

With summer activities covered, that crisis is averted, but the nonprofit’s work isn’t finished.

“SAY Sí is raising the final $200,000 to close out the fiscal year,” said LaFroscia.

“Worst case scenario if those $200,000 don’t come in, what happens next?” KSAT asked LaFroscia.

“If we don’t reach that full fundraising goal, we will have to operate incredibly lean programs, and we are already operating incredibly lean programs,” LaFroscia said.

Based on the community’s response to their call for help a few months ago, LaFroscia said she has faith the nonprofit will receive adequate donations.

As a thank you, SAY Sí is hosting a free block party on Saturday morning. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. at its location: 1310 South Brazos Street.

If you would like to donate, you can click here for more information.