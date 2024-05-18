San Antonio International Airport’s first transatlantic flight to Europe takes off

SAN ANTONIO – Cheers were easy to hear over the roaring engines of San Antonio’s first Transatlantic flight.

“We now can say SAT has a nonstop flight to Europe,” Jesus Saenz, the airport director, said.

Condor Airlines’ first flight in and out of San Antonio International Airport (SAT) happened on Friday.

City leaders called it a “historic day,” marking the airport’s first direct flight over the Atlantic Ocean. This flight takes passengers to and from Frankfurt, Germany, from the Alamo City.

“It is impossible to overstate the historic impact of today,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “The expected economic impact is $34 million over the next two years.”

Condor flies out of Terminal A at SAT. The flight ranges anywhere from 10 to 11 hours typically. New signs are scattered across the airport showing people where to go for their German getaway. And passengers say they’re more than excited.

“Frankfurt came out a good price,” passenger Pedro Araiza said.

This flight has been scheduled for two “seasons.” It will fly three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from now through Sept. 6, 2024. Airport officials said it will return next summer with a similar schedule.