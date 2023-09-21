San Antonio International Airport’s first nonstop European flight launching in May 2024

The nonstop flight to Frankfurt, Germany will launch on May 17, 2024

San Antonio International Airport will get its first nonstop European flight next May.

The nonstop flight to Frankfurt, Germany will launch on May 17, 2024, with its initial season running through Sept. 6, 2024. The seasonal flight would operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Condor Airlines, which bills itself as “Germany’s most popular leisure airline,” will operate the flights on its Airbus A330-900neo plane, which has 30 business class seats, 64 premium economy and 216 economy.

Tickets are already for sale on Condor’s website. A roundtrip between May 17 and May 24 could cost as little as $980, according to a search of the ticketing system.

The scheduled flight times would be 10 hours and 15 minutes from San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to Frankfurt International Airport (FRA) and 11 hours and 25 minutes from FRA to SAT.

Travelers heading to Frankfurt will have the chance to make dozens of onward connections throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

“The inaugural non-stop transatlantic flight by Condor Airlines marks a monumental step in our Journey to elevate San Antonio into a global brand,” stated Marc Anderson, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio in a news release. “Our data unequivocally demonstrates the demand within the San Antonio region for these flights. This data has not only struck a chord with Condor Airlines’ executives but will also serve as a compelling narrative to entice other airlines, both domestically and internationally, as we continue to share the exciting stories of the ever-evolving San Antonio.”

In a media briefing ahead of Thursday’s official announcement, Director of Airports Jesus Saenz Jr. said Frankfurt had the highest passenger demand from passengers heading from San Antonio.

“In 2022, in excess of 300 passengers (per day) were traveling from the San Antonio area - leaving San Antonio to go to Europe - with the vast majority of those passengers wanting to go specifically into Frankfurt and into Germany,” Saenz said.

City officials, though, bristled at questions as to why it had taken until now to secure a direct flight to Europe.

City Manager Erik Walsh said the same question could be asked about why the city hadn’t expanded the airport until now, when it has a $2.5 billion plan.

“Some of this stuff - the relationships and the establishment of those connections from a marketing standpoint with with airlines outside this country - we should have done that a long time ago,” Walsh said. “And so we are being very diligent now. But no question there’s a lot of things we could have done better 20 years ago.”

Now that it has, though, city officials are shouting the announcement from the rooftops.

To Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the message the new flight sends is “San Antonio is intercontinental. We have arrived to the world stage.”

