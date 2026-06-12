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Local News

LULAC calls for end to in-custody deaths at Bexar County Adult Detention Center

The organization says it is asking for accountability from city and county leaders

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The San Antonio chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens is calling for action to prevent in-custody deaths at the Bexar County jail.

LULAC is planning to hold a news conference to discuss in-custody deaths in front of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center at approximately 11 a.m. Friday.

KSAT plans to livestream the news conference in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream, please check back at a later time.

Among the speakers will be LULAC chapter executive director Henry Rodriguez, a LULAC news release states.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, six inmates have died while in the custody of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office this year.

Most recently, Elizabeth Anne Nero, 57, died after experiencing a medical episode on June 4. A BCSO spokesperson said detoxing may have been a factor in the June 6 death of Reyes Antonio Chaires Jr., 44.

This is a developing story.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT:

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