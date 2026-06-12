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Isolated weekend rain, heavy downpours on Monday
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
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Weather

Isolated weekend rain, heavy downpours on Monday

Street flooding is possible on Monday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • STRAY DOWNPOURS: A lucky few will see rain today
  • WEEKEND: Isolated to scattered rain, mainly during the afternoon
  • MONDAY: Best chance for rain, heavy downpours could bring street flooding

FORECAST

TODAY

Hot & humid again today. The heat index will rise above 100 for a few hours this afternoon. A lucky few will see a cooling downpour during the afternoon, while most will stay dry (20%).

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND

A deeper surge of moisture will give us slightly more coverage over the weekend, especially on Sunday (40%). Still, the activity will be hit-or-miss. Should you see a downpour, brief, heavy rainfall will be possible. It stays hot & humid.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MONDAY

A front will give lift to a saturated airmass over South Texas. Downpours will focus along the boundary as it slowly shifts south across the region Monday afternoon into Monday evening. With heavy rainfall a possibility, there will be concern for street flooding. Rain chances will come to an end by early Tuesday morning.

Future radar on Monday evening (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
A risk for flooding exists on Monday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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