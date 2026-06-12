Isolated weekend rain, heavy downpours on Monday

WEEKEND: Isolated to scattered rain, mainly during the afternoon
MONDAY: Best chance for rain, heavy downpours could bring street flooding
FORECAST
TODAY
Hot & humid again today. The heat index will rise above 100 for a few hours this afternoon. A lucky few will see a cooling downpour during the afternoon, while most will stay dry (20%).
WEEKEND
A deeper surge of moisture will give us slightly more coverage over the weekend, especially on Sunday (40%). Still, the activity will be hit-or-miss. Should you see a downpour, brief, heavy rainfall will be possible. It stays hot & humid.
MONDAY
A front will give lift to a saturated airmass over South Texas. Downpours will focus along the boundary as it slowly shifts south across the region Monday afternoon into Monday evening. With heavy rainfall a possibility, there will be concern for street flooding. Rain chances will come to an end by early Tuesday morning.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.