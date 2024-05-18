Opportunity Home SA part of recipients of EPA grant aimed at closing solar equity gap

SAN ANTONIO – Opportunity Home San Antonio is one of 60 recipients of funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to close the solar equity gap.

The funding, awarded this past Earth Day as part of a joint $7 billion award through the Solar For All program, is expected to help Opportunity Home achieve a net-zero energy status across its properties.

Opportunity Home will use the funding to “implement solar power at designated Public Housing and Beacon communities in an effort to provide energy-cost savings for residents and enhance sustainability efforts across Opportunity Home properties,” a press release said.

“Opportunity Home’s sustainable housing policy is already robust, but this grant will only add to the success of the program,” Hector Martinez, director of construction services & sustainability at Opportunity Home, said.

Funding from the grant will also support clean energy measures for low-income and disadvantaged communities across Texas, the release said. Funds came as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Investment measures from the grants are projected to generate an estimated 200,000 jobs across the country, the release said.

The Solar For All coalition includes several partners, including San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Waco and Austin.

While Opportunity Home initially applied for $38.5 million, the exact amount is still pending, the release said.