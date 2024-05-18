78º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Opportunity Home SA part of recipients of EPA grant aimed at closing solar equity gap

Exact amount Opportunity Home will receive is pending

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Solar, Opportunity Home, Housing, Climate, EPA
Solar panels over a parking lot. (Opportunity Home San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – Opportunity Home San Antonio is one of 60 recipients of funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to close the solar equity gap.

The funding, awarded this past Earth Day as part of a joint $7 billion award through the Solar For All program, is expected to help Opportunity Home achieve a net-zero energy status across its properties.

Recommended Videos

Opportunity Home will use the funding to “implement solar power at designated Public Housing and Beacon communities in an effort to provide energy-cost savings for residents and enhance sustainability efforts across Opportunity Home properties,” a press release said.

“Opportunity Home’s sustainable housing policy is already robust, but this grant will only add to the success of the program,” Hector Martinez, director of construction services & sustainability at Opportunity Home, said.

Funding from the grant will also support clean energy measures for low-income and disadvantaged communities across Texas, the release said. Funds came as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Investment measures from the grants are projected to generate an estimated 200,000 jobs across the country, the release said.

The Solar For All coalition includes several partners, including San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Waco and Austin.

While Opportunity Home initially applied for $38.5 million, the exact amount is still pending, the release said.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Recommended Videos