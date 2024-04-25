Local leaders, partners break ground on affordable housing community on far West Side

District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other partners at a Tuesday groundbreaking ceremony. The Vista at Reed complex is expected to be completed by spring 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Local partners and city leaders officially broke ground Wednesday on an affordable housing community on the West Side.

Vista at Reed will offer 56 two- and three-bedroom apartments, serving residents with qualified incomes of up to 50% of the area’s median income (AMI), a news release said.

The community is located near public transportation and employment centers and is deemed a “high opportunity area” by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, the release said.

“With more people choosing to live in far west San Antonio, there’s a need for more housing options and families will have the opportunity to thrive in District 6,” District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda said.

Rental prices for the units range from $398 to $1,380. Residents will receive a utility allowance to help with expenses.

An overview of the site under construction on the far West Side. Vista at Reed is expected to be completed by spring 2025. (Courtesy of Atlantic Pacific Companies)

Six units in the complex will be “deeply affordable” for individuals or families earning less than 30% AMI, an income at or less than $23,910 for a household of three.

Thirteen units are reserved for those earning 50% AMI, an annual income of less than $39,850 for a household of three.

The building’s design will emphasize energy efficiency and sustainability, such as weatherization measures and stormwater control features. The complex will also include typical amenities such as a business center, fitness gym and clubhouse.

High-speed and affordable internet and mobile infrastructure will be integrated into the design, the release said.

Opportunity Home partnered with an affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Companies, OCI Development, PNC Bank and other city entities.

“Vista at Reed is a great example of vision and collaboration between our city, housing developers, lenders, and nonprofit partners,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “Expanding access to quality affordable housing to our growing community is one of San Antonio’s top priorities.”

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2025, with pre-leasing beginning before completion.