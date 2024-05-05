BCSO searching for man with severe medical issues who disappeared

(Copyright 2024 by The Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 60-year-old man with severe medical conditions.

John Raymond Zielinksi, 60, was last seen Friday at a Walmart in the 4000 block of N. Foster Road, according to BCSO.

Zielinski is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair, BCSO said. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, dark-colored shorts, and white socks.

Zielinksi checked himself out of a nursing home before being dropped off at a home in the 4000 block of Mystic Sunrise, authorities said.

BCSO mentioned that Zielinksi is often seen in the vicinity of Foster Road and the FM 78 area.

If you have information regarding Zielinksi’s whereabouts, please contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org.