Market Square vendors, visitors to not let recent Fiesta violence hinder Cinco de Mayo celebrations

SAN ANTONIO – Less than a week after a deadly shooting at Fiesta, Market Square is hosting another major celebration.

The history, culture, and food are what draw people to celebrate Cinco de Mayo there.

Lety Herrera says she’s been selling staples like gorditas and aguas frescas in Market Square for over forty years.

She was there early Sunday morning when San Antonio police say gunfire erupted during the Fiesta de los Reyes celebration.

“It was chaotic,” said Herrera. “It was scary again, you know, but that can happen anywhere.”

It’s among several violent incidents police investigated during Fiesta at Market Square.

On April 26, police arrested a man with a semiautomatic rifle, just an hour before Sunday’s shooting.

A week earlier, on April 20, SAPD said officers heard a gunshot near the music stage under I-35 near Market Square. They found and arrested a man with a revolver.

On April 22, police arrested someone for throwing an object at an officer and cutting his nose. Officers also arrested another person for punching an officer as they broke up a fight.

Visitors said the violence isn’t keeping them away.

“I feel safe,” said San Antonio resident Norma Jean. “I don’t know about everyone else. I can’t speak for everybody else. I feel safe.”

Andrew Martinez, who visited from Dallas said he still came even after his daughter told him about the shooting.

“You can’t stop it,” he said. “You know, they’re going to have shootings everywhere. They have it in school. So, you know, you just gotta take a chance, I guess.”

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that during the next Fiesta, extra safety measures will be in place, including fencing and bag checks.

“Have you noticed anything different since that shooting here in Market Square? " asked reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“Less crowd, more police,” said Jean. “It’s sad for the ones that come and the ones that come and work for make money. And the people that come to entertain, to come see the crowd.”

On this Cinco de Mayo weekend, Herrera said the crowds are different.

“This has been a very beautiful, peaceful event,” she said.

Herrera hopes the Fiesta gunfire doesn’t prevent people from enjoying Market Square.

“Don’t let one incident, you know, ruin your entire life,” she said. “This is a crown jewel. Here we have a crown jewel, and I’m very proud of it.”