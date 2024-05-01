Vendors’ concerns rise after Market Square faces repeated incidents of violence during Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – Amid the violence seen this weekend during Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square, vendors are cautiously preparing for the upcoming Cinco De Mayo celebration.

The chaos of the shooting late Saturday and the aftermath into Sunday morning is still on the minds of many.

“What were you thinking when you were so close?” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas.

“The nerves when I heard the gunshots and the people running. What I did was leave everything to try and protect my life,” said Semon Penello, a vendor at Market Square.

The shooting left the two gunmen dead and four bystanders hurt, but it wasn’t the first incident involving guns or violence at Market Square.

At 11 p.m. Saturday, police arrested a man with a semiautomatic rifle, just an hour before Sunday’s shooting.

A week earlier, on April 20, SAPD said officers heard a gunshot near the music stage under I-35 near Market Square. They found and arrested a man with a revolver.

On April 22, police arrested someone for throwing an object at an officer and cutting his nose. Officers also arrested another person for punching an officer as they broke up a fight.

Police added that they issued several people citations for fighting.

“Market Square has become notorious during Fiesta last year. There was a shooting. This year, there were several incidents and another shooting. Your thoughts?” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas.

“We close early to avoid anything happening to us,” said a vendor at Market Square, who asked to remain anonymous.

Police Chief William McManus has promised additional safety measures next year, but it’s unclear what those will be.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg mentioned checked bags and that the police department would give the city a “full slate of recommendations.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg angry about fatal Market Square shooting, says ‘Fiesta is safe’

Nirenberg said this weekend’s festivities for Cinco de Mayo will wrap up by 6 p.m., several hours earlier than Fiesta De Los Reyes ended over the weekend. He believes that, along with an additional law enforcement presence, this will play a big role in helping keep people safe.

