SAPD: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Market Square on final night of Fiesta

Two people were killed and four others injured during a shooting at Market Square early Sunday morning as Fiesta San Antonio came to a close, San Antonio police said.

“I’m on the scene of an (officer-involved shooting) that occurred just before the end of the Market Square Fiesta event. The two individuals who were shooting at each other are deceased. Four others received non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured,” SAPD Chief William McManus wrote on X around 2 a.m.

Two SAPD officers returned fire after the shots rang out, McManus said.

An SAPD spokesperson told KSAT that “two were transported with non-life-threatening injuries and the other two were checked out and released at the scene.”

Initial reports were that the incident started when two young men opened fire at the event, but police haven’t yet provided more details.

Videos posted by witnesses showed people crouching and running during the chaos.

It isn’t immediately clear whether the people killed or injured were hit by gunfire from the suspects or police.

SAPD initially said six people were injured but later corrected that information to four people.