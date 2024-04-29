Expect bag checks at next year’s Fiesta De Los Reyes after shootings 2 years in a row, SAPD chief says

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said guests who visit Market Square next year during Fiesta can expect to be checked and have their bags inspected for weapons after two years of shootings in that location.

An 18-year-old man and 20-year-old man were killed just after midnight Sunday following an argument that eventually led to them shooting at each other in the middle of Market Square during the Fiesta De Los Reyes event.

In a Facebook video released Monday — in which an SAPD public information officer asked McManus questions — the chief called the shooting an “isolated incident between two individuals who had some sort of beef, and they decided to take it to Market Square.”

He said the officers were “right there” when the shooting happened and took the appropriate action. McManus did not clarify what appropriate action was taken by those officers.

What also remains unclear is whether the four injured bystanders were struck by gunfire from San Antonio police officers or the suspects.

KSAT and other members of the media were directed to the Facebook video instead of being able to ask questions of the chief. SAPD has not responded to questions KSAT asked hours after the shooting.

He also didn’t mention why there weren’t additional security measures implemented this year after a shooting during Fiesta at Market Square last year.

The chief did not clarify how those checks would happen or if all Market Square entrances would open next year for Fiesta De Los Reyes.

SAPD identified the officers as Sgt. Joseph Fech, a 13-year veteran, and Officer Zachary Krok, a five-year veteran. The department did not clarify the status of those officers.

SAPD: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Market Square Fiesta event

SAPD’s role at these events, saying, “We supply the officers to staff the security.”

The chief said vendors are primarily responsible for “housekeeping rules” regarding security like prohibiting ice chests.

The PIO added that vendors are also responsible for enforcing things like “clear bag policies ... backpacks.”

“Fiesta De Los Reyes is working with the City of San Antonio and the Fiesta Commission to enhance security measures at our event,” said Jacob Valenzuela, the executive director of the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundational, which puts on Fiesta De Los Reyes. “No additional information on how that will be implemented is available at this time.”

KSAT has also reached out to the Fiesta Commission, which hasn’t yet responded.

In 2023, a fight between two men during Fiesta De Los Reyes ended with one man in his 20s shot in the chest, wounding him.