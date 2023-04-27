64º

Man shot during Fiesta events at Market Square; partygoers run for safety, police say

Shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in 100 block of South Concho St.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A fight during Fiesta at Market Square ended in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Concho, not far from both Interstate 10 and San Antonio Public Safety headquarters.

According to police, a man in his 20s was with his family at Fiesta at Market Square when a fight broke out between him and another individual. That’s when, police say, someone pulled out a gun and shot the man in the chest.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

The shooting sent other people nearby running for safety, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police say there is not a good description of the suspect.

