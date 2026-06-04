Finesilver Curve closed after 18-wheeler rolls over, spills oil on road

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown ramp is expected to be closed for hours after an 18-wheeler crashed and spilled oil on the road.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the ramp from southbound Interstate 35 to westbound Interstate 10, known as the Finesilver Curve.

Crews are currently in the process of removing the spilled oil from the ramp. As of 6:50 a.m., the ramp is still closed.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the ramp is expected to be closed for around the next four hours.

Crews respond to a rollover on the Finesilver Curve downtown. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the rollover. KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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