Crime Stoppers seeking information to help identify driver who fled fatal crash on I-35

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking information that could help identify the driver who fled a fatal hit-and-run crash downtown.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2026, on Interstate 35 South northbound near Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

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Authorities say a vehicle struck Quinton Simmons and the driver fled the location without rendering aid.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

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