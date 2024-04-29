92º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Identities released for 2 killed at Market Square Fiesta event

Two officers fired their weapons after seeing Valdez shoot at Cisneros

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, Downtown, Market Square

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two men killed in a shooting at a Fiesta event at Historic Market Square late Saturday night.

Mikey Valdez, 18, and Albert Cisneros Jr., 20, were killed just after midnight near a stage in the 100 block of Concho Alley.

According to a preliminary report from San Antonio police officials, two officers chased Valdez after hearing a gunshot and seeing him start running. The officers then shot Valdez after witnessing him shoot Cisneros, SAPD said. The medical examiner’s office said Valdez had multiple gunshot wounds. Officers recovered two guns at the scene near the men’s bodies.

Four bystanders, all women, were also shot at the scene, according to police. An SAPD spokesperson told KSAT that “two were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other two were checked out and released at the scene.”

SAPD did not say whether the bystanders were hit by the suspects’ gunfire or by police gunfire.

Videos posted by witnesses showed people crouching and running during the chaos.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Recommended Videos