Uvalde CISD police chief to resign after one year on the job

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD Police Chief Joshua Gutierrez is leaving the district just more than a year after taking the position.

Gutierrez’s resignation will be presented for board approval on June 17, and if approved, his last day will be June 26.

Gutierrez took over as interim chief in November 2022, after Pete Arredondo was fired amid scrutiny. Gutierrez was named permanent police chief in March 2023.

UCISD has already started searching for a new chief of police.

“We are committed to finding a successor who will continue to uphold the standards of safety and security that our school community deserves,” the district said in a statement on Tuesday. “We thank Chief Gutierrez for his dedicated leadership and guidance in reestablishing the Uvalde CISD Police Department.

On the city level, Uvalde Chief Rodriguez, who was on vacation during the school shooting, resigned on March 12.