Uvalde CISD board names new interim police chief

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board met Wednesday evening to vote on hiring a new interim police chief.

The board unanimously voted to hire Josh Gutierrez as the new interim police chief for the district. The decision comes nearly three months after district police chief Pete Arredondo was fired following his actions on the day of the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24.

Uvalde CISD interim Superintendent Gary Patterson introduced Gutierrez as someone who he’s known for years and has worked with at two other school districts.

Patterson told the board he recommended Gutierrez due to his background in law enforcement and education.

Gutierrez has worked with Patterson at East Central ISD and has worked as head of district safety and security previously.

The interim superintendent said the Texas Police Chiefs Association has given them a blueprint on how to build a police force from the ground up after the entire department was suspended last month.

Patterson said it’s a daunting task that he’s taking very seriously and working under the guidance of the Texas Police Chiefs Association. He said he’d personally oversee the hiring of each officer on the force to ensure they’re qualified and have no prior blemishes on their record, like we saw with Crimson Elizondo.

Elizondo is a former Texas DPS trooper who was hired for the district police force after being investigated by DPS for her actions at Robb Elementary on May 24.

Patterson said building an effective police force starts with hiring a good chief.

“You build it carefully. You know, we look for a chief that can lead the department, that’s got school resources and school knowledge, that is of the personality that they can have discourse with people,” Patterson said.

The interim superintendent said he’ll vet the officers currently on the force, who are on administrative duty, to see if they’re fit to come back.

Aside from business with the chief, the board decided on a site and designs for a new elementary school in Uvalde.