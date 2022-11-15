Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation presents plans for new elementary school to community

Plans for a new elementary school were unveiled to the community by the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation and the Uvalde CISD Community Advisory Committee.

There’s still a long way to go before kids start attending classes there, but many in the community feel this is a step in the right direction.

”I think that things are finally coming together in it, and it does look like the input has been really positive,” said Michele Prouty, a community member.

In its first community meeting, the foundation and committee showcased the work they’ve done on establishing plans for a new elementary school.

”I think it was good. It was informative. I think it’s nice to keep the community involved, so it’s a positive note,” said Jesse Rizo, Jackie Cazares’ uncle.

Jackie Cazares is one of the victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24.

While the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation uses the district’s name, the nonprofit is not affiliated with it. The foundation used this distinction to restrict camera access by KSAT 12 News and other local stations, only allowing video recording to be done on phones.

“This has to do with allowing the community to come into a safe space where they are allowed to work on moving forward,” a woman with the foundation said.

“Exactly, we’re not trying to impede on that. We’re asking that three cameras be set up in the back, where we don’t have a camera up front,” KSAT 12 reporter Leigh Waldman said.

“OK, we are working on that, I’m also just letting you know this meeting does -- is not applicable to the Open Meetings Act,” the woman responded.

Conceptual designs for the new elementary school were shown, as well as a breakdown of the number of classrooms and safety accommodations.

The foundation and committee also agreed on a location for the new school to be built near Dalton Elementary. They’re working on fundraising efforts to make this happen.

“The initial target to raise for the construction of the new school is around $50 million. Obviously, that number will fluctuate once the design process is finalized,” said Mickey Gerdes, treasurer of the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.

So far, through in-kind donations, they’ve generated $18 million.

The next step is for the foundation and committee to present this to the school board at its Wednesday meeting for them to vote on site selection for the campus and the conceptual design.

The hope is to have the school ready by October 2024.