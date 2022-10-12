Plans underway for new Uvalde elementary school

The Community Advisory Committee presented an update in front of the Uvalde CISD school board on the progress of a new elementary school.

UVALDE, Texas – Plans for a new elementary school in Uvalde are moving forward after a committee met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss those plans with retiring superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell.

Some of those members also spoke during Monday night’s school board meeting.

“We have to take into consideration the fact the new school will be in operation anywhere from 75 to 100 years. So it is important that we get it right,” said Lalo Diaz, a community advisory committee member.

Work is already being done to design and construct a new elementary school in Uvalde following the Robb Elementary massacre.

At the last school board meeting on Sept. 19, Huckabee, an architecture firm, announced a timeline moving forward for the project.

We heard from some appointed community advisory committee members at Monday night’s meeting.

“They do not know our community. This is what the community, what the committee, can give -- input to ensure that our new school represents the culture and values of Uvalde,” Diaz said.

Those members visited three Austin area schools for insight.

Committee member Bryan Perez said they’re behind schedule but taking care in this process.

“It’s going to be like nothing else that our community has seen but embracing the heritage that our community has,” said Perez, a grade-level administrator.

The next step will come on Nov. 1, when the committee will preview the board presentation of the program and conceptual design.

That committee is made up of 29 members. Some work for the district, some are parents and community members, and the Uvalde police chief, Daniel Rodriguez, is also on board.

Ken Mueller is on the list of members. Diaz said Monday the presentation was made before Mueller’s suspension and early retirement announcement last week.

Click here for the latest Uvalde coverage from KSAT