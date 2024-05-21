Uvalde CISD lists job opening for police chief

Joshua Gutierrez was named chief of police for the district in March 2023

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) plans to hire a new police chief, according to a job posting on the district’s website.

Its current police chief, Joshua Gutierrez, was hired as interim police chief for the district in November 2022 after now-former chief Pete Arredondo was fired following his actions on the day of the shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022.

Recommended Videos

Gutierrez is still listed as police chief on the department’s website despite the posting, which was made on May 18.

His departure would come more than a year after officially being named police chief in March 2023.

Gutierrez, who has worked in school law enforcement for over 20 years, told KSAT in December 2022 that he was focused on “rebuilding the department.”

KSAT has emailed Gutierrez and UCISD for additional information. We will bring you updates as they become available.