Local News

San Antonio man wanted for child sex crime arrested at Laredo port of entry

Paciano Castillo Hernandez, 51, was booked into Webb County Jail

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

LAREDO, Texas – Border officers arrested a San Antonio man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers conducted a background check for Paciano Castillo Hernandez, 51, Monday at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, officials said.

Through further inspection, officers confirmed Hernandez was wanted on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child issued by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, according to CBP.

Hernandez was transported to Webb County Jail to be booked on the warrant, CBP shared.

KSAT has contacted BCSO for more information on Hernandez but has not received relevant information.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

