San Antonio man wanted for child sex crime arrested at Laredo port of entry

LAREDO, Texas – Border officers arrested a San Antonio man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers conducted a background check for Paciano Castillo Hernandez, 51, Monday at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, officials said.

Through further inspection, officers confirmed Hernandez was wanted on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child issued by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, according to CBP.

Hernandez was transported to Webb County Jail to be booked on the warrant, CBP shared.

KSAT has contacted BCSO for more information on Hernandez but has not received relevant information.