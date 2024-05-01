Mayor Ron Nirenberg angry about fatal Market Square shooting, says ‘Fiesta is safe’

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he’s angry that state leaders continue to make it easy for dangerous people to access weapons after two men shot and killed each other during the Fiesta De Los Reyes event at Market Square over the weekend. Despite the gun violence, the mayor assures the public that “Fiesta is safe.”

Nirenberg weighed in on the recent deadly shooting and its aftermath during Tuesday’s KSAT Q&A with Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur.

“Two young people needlessly ended their lives by opening fire at each other in a public place. That didn’t need to happen,” Nirnerberg said. “You know, we see too many of these violent crimes in our community over the last several years just simply as a result of young people with guns not knowing how to manage a conflict. We really need to get a grip on that as a country.”

The mayor assured the public that the city prioritizes public safety during various events throughout the year.

“We’re going to do everything to make sure that our Fiestas, our parties, our public places continue to be safe places to be, which they are,” Nirenberg said. “We’re going to continue to make sure that our police department has the resources to respond when emergencies hit. And then we’re going to evaluate security measures moving forward.

Nirenberg said he spoke with SAPD leadership on Tuesday, and the department is evaluating the tools it has to ensure Market Square is secure since the area has many entrance and exit points.

“We are expecting the police chief to make recommendations on what they can do to increase security,” he said.

Nirenberg wanted to ensure the public knows “police are visible. The police can respond. That police have the tools to survey the area as best they can.”

Cinco de Mayo celebrations are coming up in Market Square, and many are wondering how the city will address security after the Fiesta De Los Reyes shooting.

“They’re much different hours ... The Cinco de Mayo celebration this weekend, I believe, is from 10 (a.m.) to 6 p.m., so the festivities will end a lot earlier,” he said. “... We think it will be an environment that’s much less conducive to this kind of nonsense breaking out.”

The mayor said those visiting Market Square this weekend can expect a bigger police presence.

