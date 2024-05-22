Buffalo Wild Wings announces all-you-can-eat boneless wings, fries deal

Buffalo Wild Wings has announced a new all-you-can-eat deal for boneless wings and fries.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, customers can order as many boneless wings and fries as they can eat for $19.99 at participating restaurants, according to an Instagram post.

The company said the offer started on May 13 and continues until July 10.

The offer is limited to one person per order and is for dine-in customers only, the company said. Additionally, leftovers aren’t allowed “to go.”

“Pls don’t bankrupt us 🙏,” the company captioned an Instagram post announcing its all-you-can-eat deal.

The deal comes just days after Red Lobster shut down several restaurants and filed for bankruptcy after an “endless” shrimp deal last year did not go as planned.