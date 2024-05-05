71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

2 men shot, killed in Park North parking lot, SAPD says

Officers say they found both men with life-threatening gunshot wounds

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what caused a shooting that killed two men early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Northwest Loop 410, where Park North is located.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds in a mall parking lot.

Emergency responders made life-saving attempts, but the men were pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

Authorities also listed a 23-year-old woman as a third victim in its preliminary report, but the extent of her possible injuries is not yet known.

SAPD said there are not many details on a possible suspect in connection with this case, which will be investigated as a capital murder case.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Recommended Videos