2 men shot, killed in Park North parking lot, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what caused a shooting that killed two men early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Northwest Loop 410, where Park North is located.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds in a mall parking lot.

Emergency responders made life-saving attempts, but the men were pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

Authorities also listed a 23-year-old woman as a third victim in its preliminary report, but the extent of her possible injuries is not yet known.

SAPD said there are not many details on a possible suspect in connection with this case, which will be investigated as a capital murder case.