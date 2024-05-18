17-year-old arrested, accused of multiple aggravated robberies, SAPD says

SAPD responds to cutting on October 22, 2023 in the 2600 block of SE Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a 17-year-old boy accused of multiple aggravated robberies was arrested on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Jordan Guzman, was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Jackson Keller Road.

The department said its Robbery Task Force had been working on identifying a suspect in connection with at least four aggravated robberies within the last seven days.

The robberies were all at gunpoint and included two carjackings. One robbery case involved the suspect stealing a vehicle at gunpoint from a mother and her 8-year-old child, SAPD said.

Officers said they were able to identify Guzman through video evidence and were able to execute a warrant for his arrest.

Police said its officers on the ground and in the air via its SAPD Eagle helicopter caught up with Guzman Friday on the North Side in a stolen vehicle. When Guzman was arrested, officials said he had multiple firearms in the vehicle.

Guzman was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on three charges: an aggravated robbery charge, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Investigators said Guzman could face additional charges in connection with the other alleged aggravated robberies.