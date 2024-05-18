SAPD says wrong-way scooter rider collides with vehicle, dies at hospital

San Antonio police said a scooter rider traveling the wrong way collided with another vehicle Friday night on the Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a scooter rider traveling the wrong way died after colliding with another vehicle Friday night on the Southwest Side.

Officers were called to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Zarzamora Street.

Authorities said the rider of an electric scooter was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Zarzamora Street without any lights on.

A red Toyota Camry traveling southbound was not able to see the scooter going the wrong way across three lanes of traffic, police said. The vehicle collided with the scooter.

According to police, the driver of the Camry remained at the scene and attempted to render aid. The scooter rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital by emergency responders.

The scooter rider was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the department said.

SAPD said the driver of the Camry will not be charged with any crime. The scooter rider has yet to be identified.