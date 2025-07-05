WEEKEND FORECAST: Monitoring for additional flooding Saturday, lesser chance Sunday

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO ABOVE
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- GUADALUPE RIVER: Receding. Reaching Canyon Lake Saturday morning
- FLOOD WATCH: Pockets of heavy rain possible until 7 p.m. Saturday
- SAN ANTONIO FORECAST: 60% Saturday, 30% Sunday
FORECAST
SATURDAY
The same low pressure system that brought deadly flooding July 4th along the Guadalupe River is still spinning above Central Texas and the Texas Hill Country.
With this in mind, we have to be extra cautious today for the risk of flooding Saturday. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the counties in green until 7 p.m. Saturday. A “WATCH” means we’re watching for flooding. If you receive a WARNING that means you should take action.
In San Antonio, we have a higher chance (60%) for rain in the afternoon.
SUNDAY
Less coverage of showers and storms (30%), but again we still have to be on alert for flooding since the ground is saturated.
WEEK AHEAD
We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday, before drying out.
