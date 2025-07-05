Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

WEEKEND FORECAST: Monitoring for additional flooding Saturday, lesser chance Sunday

The Guadalupe River is receding

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • GUADALUPE RIVER: Receding. Reaching Canyon Lake Saturday morning
  • FLOOD WATCH: Pockets of heavy rain possible until 7 p.m. Saturday
  • SAN ANTONIO FORECAST: 60% Saturday, 30% Sunday

Here’s a link to an article with the latest on the deadly floods along the Guadalupe

FORECAST

The weekend forecast for San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SATURDAY

The same low pressure system that brought deadly flooding July 4th along the Guadalupe River is still spinning above Central Texas and the Texas Hill Country.

With this in mind, we have to be extra cautious today for the risk of flooding Saturday. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the counties in green until 7 p.m. Saturday. A “WATCH” means we’re watching for flooding. If you receive a WARNING that means you should take action.

A Flood watch has been issued for the counties in green until 7 pm Saturday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In San Antonio, we have a higher chance (60%) for rain in the afternoon.

SUNDAY

Less coverage of showers and storms (30%), but again we still have to be on alert for flooding since the ground is saturated.

WEEK AHEAD

We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday, before drying out.

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...