Comal River closed to recreation Saturday due to heavy rain, New Braunfels officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal River is temporarily closed for recreational purposes in New Braunfels as heavy rains have increased water flow and decreased water clarity, with further deterioration of river conditions expected, according to the city.

The Landa Park Aquatic Complex, including the Spring Fed Pool, and the City Recycle Center are also closed due to the heavy rainfall, as well as Common Street at Fair Lane.

Additional road closures could be implemented depending on the weather, officials said. Find more closure information for the City of New Braunfels here.

City officials will reevaluate river conditions on Sunday morning to determine if the Comal River should be reopened.

