South Texas Blood & Tissue offers donor incentives to support Hill Country floods relief efforts

South Texas Blood & Tissue is offering donation incentives to support relief efforts following devastating flooding in the Hill Country.

Those who donate with South Texas Blood & Tissue will receive Donor Rewards points as part of the organization’s Double Your Impact program. The points can be redeemed for rewards or donated to the Kerr County Relief Fund, according to a news release.

“All blood types are appreciated, but those with O-type blood are highly encouraged to donate, as the need remains high and supply low,” said Audra Taylor, vice president of blood & tissue operations, in the release.

The Community Foundation, a 501(c) charity serving the Hill Country region, will direct funds toward recovery efforts per every point donated, according to the South Texas Blood & Tissue website. This includes organizations providing rescue, relief and flood assistance.

To schedule a donation, call 210-731-5590 or click here. A complete list of blood centers and drives can be found on the organization’s website.

