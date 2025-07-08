Kerr County tragedy already one of the deadliest floods in Texas history

Damage in Louise Hays Park in Kerrville after Hill Country floods on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

DEATH TOLL RISING: 100+ deaths statewide, more than 90 along the Guadalupe River

FLASH FLOOD HISTORY: Texas has a history of flash flooding

DEADLIEST FLOODS: Kerr County flood likely ranks in the top three

STORY

It’s painful to discuss. The loss of life is unimaginable. While we are still grappling with what happened, it’s important to understand the historic nature of this flood. It likely already ranks as the third-deadliest flood in Texas history.

>> Latest stories on the Hill Country floods

DEADLIEST FLOODS IN TEXAS HISTORY:

This does not include Hurricane Audrey of 1957 or the Galveston hurricane of 1915, as they had higher death counts, but not all the deaths were flood-related.

DEADLIEST NATURAL DISASTERS IN TEXAS

If you look at natural disasters in general, it likely still ranks in the top 10. Which is incredible, considering many of the large disasters happened in the previous century.

It joins the likes of the 1953 Waco tornado, Hurricanes Harvey and Carla, and the big winter storm of 2021, just to name a few.

>> Why was the Hill Country flood so deadly?

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS