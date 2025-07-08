Skip to main content
Kerr County tragedy already one of the deadliest floods in Texas history

Death toll continues to rise

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Damage in Louise Hays Park in Kerrville after Hill Country floods on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • DEATH TOLL RISING: 100+ deaths statewide, more than 90 along the Guadalupe River
  • FLASH FLOOD HISTORY: Texas has a history of flash flooding
  • DEADLIEST FLOODS: Kerr County flood likely ranks in the top three

STORY

It’s painful to discuss. The loss of life is unimaginable. While we are still grappling with what happened, it’s important to understand the historic nature of this flood. It likely already ranks as the third-deadliest flood in Texas history.

DEADLIEST FLOODS IN TEXAS HISTORY:

  1. Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900: The worst flood — and natural disaster in general — resulted in the death of anywhere from 6,000 to 12,000 residents.
  2. San Antonio/Central Texas floods of 1921: A historic flood, one that’s responsible for the construction of the River Walk, left more than 220 dead.
  3. San Antonio floods of 1913: The San Antonio River flooded, killing 180
  4. Hill Country Flood: 90 and rising
  5. Flood of 1998: 31 deaths
  6. Blanco River flood of 2015: 13 deaths
  7. South Texas flood of 2002: 12 deaths

This does not include Hurricane Audrey of 1957 or the Galveston hurricane of 1915, as they had higher death counts, but not all the deaths were flood-related.

DEADLIEST NATURAL DISASTERS IN TEXAS

If you look at natural disasters in general, it likely still ranks in the top 10. Which is incredible, considering many of the large disasters happened in the previous century.

It joins the likes of the 1953 Waco tornado, Hurricanes Harvey and Carla, and the big winter storm of 2021, just to name a few.

