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Local News

Poteet Strawberry Festival name dispute dismissed by federal judge

The Poteet Rotary Club will not be allowed at the festival this weekend

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Poteet Rotary Club over the Poteet Strawberry Festival trademark on Wednesday.

The rotary club believes it owns the Poteet Strawberry trademark, records show. The Strawberry Festival Association disputes that claim.

The judge ruled the dispute belongs in state court rather than federal court.

After Wednesday’s ruling, the rotary club will not be allowed at the Poteet Strawberry Festival this weekend, which takes place from April 10-12.

“Everything I’ve seen is that it’s crystal clear, it belongs to the Strawberry Festival Association,“ said Melissa Casey, an attorney for the Poteet Strawberry Festival Association. ”It has belonged to them for more than 30 years.”

After the hearing, the rotary club told KSAT it plans to pursue legal action in Atascosa County Court.

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