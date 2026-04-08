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Local News

‘Unusual number of vultures’ circled body found on South Side, SAPD says

Authorities say the vultures led a driver to the body in the 9700 block of Espada Road

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

San Antonio police officers are investigating a body found on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, near the 9700 block of Espada Road, not far from Loop 410 on the South Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers are investigating a body found Tuesday afternoon along Loop 410 on the South Side.

A preliminary report states a witness driving in the 9700 block of Espada Road, near the San Antonio Missions Historical Park, noticed an “unusual number of vultures.”

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A preliminary SAPD report states a witness driving in the 9700 block of Espada Road, near the San Antonio Missions Historical Park, noticed an “unusual number of vultures" on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (KSAT)

The witness later approached the birds and found an unconscious man, police said.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear,” the report states. The victim’s age and name are also unknown.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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