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Man hit by pickup truck on North Side hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries, SAPD says

The driver of the truck fled from the scene, police say

KSAT Digital Staff

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment after he was hit by a pickup truck early Wednesday on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 2:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Court, which is located not far from Blanco Road.

SAPD said the man was walking in the street while looking for a house when the truck hit him and another vehicle.

The collision caused the man to be briefly pinned between the truck and the other vehicle, police stated.

The driver of the truck later fled from the scene, according to SAPD.

Police said the man suffered possible life-threatening injuries, which included a broken leg.

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