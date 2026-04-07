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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Local News

Child hospitalized after being bitten by family dog, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Katrina Webber, Reporter

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A child was taken to a local hospital after being bitten by a family dog in east Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened on Tuesday in the 12700 block of Gral Bustamante, which is located outside of Loop 1604.

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BCSO said the dog bit the child on the left side of their head. The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

It is currently unclear what breed the dog is. Bexar County Animal Control is investigating the incident.

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