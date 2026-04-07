Child hospitalized after being bitten by family dog, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A child was taken to a local hospital after being bitten by a family dog in east Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident happened on Tuesday in the 12700 block of Gral Bustamante, which is located outside of Loop 1604.
BCSO said the dog bit the child on the left side of their head. The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
It is currently unclear what breed the dog is. Bexar County Animal Control is investigating the incident.
Read more:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Katrina Webber headshot
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.
Floresville 11-year-old accordionist advances to finals of Texas Folklife’s Big Squeeze competition ▶ 0:59 Floresville 11-year-old accordionist advances to finals of Texas Folklife’s Big Squeeze competition West Side neighborhood motorcycle crash ends in flames; residents urge need for speed bumps ▶ 1:03 West Side neighborhood motorcycle crash ends in flames; residents urge need for speed bumps Fiesta de los Reyes May Add $5 Entry Fee ▶ 0:48 Fiesta de los Reyes May Add $5 Entry Fee Thieves smash through 8-liner business wall to reach ATM after deputies' raid. ▶ 1:47 Thieves smash through 8-liner business wall to reach ATM after deputies' raid. Investigation underway after fatal South Side shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:52 Investigation underway after fatal South Side shooting, SAPD says Bexar County courtroom tensions boil over in double-murder case ▶ 1:45 Bexar County courtroom tensions boil over in double-murder case Tradición y color: más de 70 años celebrando Fiesta en San Antonio ▶ 2:24 Tradición y color: más de 70 años celebrando Fiesta en San Antonio WATCH: Waymo car goes wrong way in Alamo Heights school zone, concerns parents ▶ 0:33 WATCH: Waymo car goes wrong way in Alamo Heights school zone, concerns parents KSAT Investigates: Agencies tight-lipped after teacher shot at Comal County school ▶ 1:22 KSAT Investigates: Agencies tight-lipped after teacher shot at Comal County school A few showers for your morning commute ▶ 0:22 A few showers for your morning commute Missions stadium redevelopment moves one step closer ▶ 1:59 Missions stadium redevelopment moves one step closer Customers say mariachi group is a no-show after bookings ▶ 2:30 Customers say mariachi group is a no-show after bookings Complaints mount against Cibolo animal services officer after dog’s death ▶ 0:46 Complaints mount against Cibolo animal services officer after dog’s death What we know so far about the Comal County high school shooting ▶ 1:53 What we know so far about the Comal County high school shooting JCB plant in San Antonio set to be the largest worldwide ▶ 0:56 JCB plant in San Antonio set to be the largest worldwide What we know about the shooting at Hill Country College Prep HS ▶ 1:28 What we know about the shooting at Hill Country College Prep HS 15 year old student shoots a teacher then takes his own life ▶ 1:56 15 year old student shoots a teacher then takes his own life No active threat on campus at Hill Country Prep High School in Bulverde ▶ 1:22 No active threat on campus at Hill Country Prep High School in Bulverde City of San Antonio says Ackerman Road dip under Kirby’s jurisdiction ▶ 1:26 City of San Antonio says Ackerman Road dip under Kirby’s jurisdiction Atascosa County fire seems like a bad case of déjà vu ▶ 1:28 Atascosa County fire seems like a bad case of déjà vu New SNAP restrictions affecting some stores ▶ 1:05 New SNAP restrictions affecting some stores Proposed border wall threatens prehistoric cave art ▶ 1:10 Proposed border wall threatens prehistoric cave art Adam Caskey has your Weather Authority cold front forecast ▶ 0:12 Adam Caskey has your Weather Authority cold front forecast Hundreds of millions of dollars lost each year to scams at crypto ATMs ▶ 0:41 Hundreds of millions of dollars lost each year to scams at crypto ATMs Bank teller and police officer help stop a scam ▶ 1:29 Bank teller and police officer help stop a scam Previous photo Next photo