Pedestrian critically injured in Boerne crash, police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BOERNE, Texas – A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash in Boerne, according to the city’s police department.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, Boerne police said they responded to the crash near Main Street and James Street.

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Police are investigating if the pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle while entering or exiting his truck. The driver remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was conscious when they arrived at the hospital, according to police.

Traffic along Main Street has reopened.

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