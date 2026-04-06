Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio woman convicted in headstone scam sentenced to 6 years in prison
SeaWorld San Antonio extends free admission to preschoolers, teachers through end of 2026 season
Motorcycle crash ends in flames near kids; far West Side residents urge need for speed bumps
San Antonio Book Festival to return with over 100 authors on Saturday
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Local News

Pedestrian critically injured in Boerne crash, police say

Police responded to the crash near Main Street and James Street

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BOERNE, Texas – A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash in Boerne, according to the city’s police department.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, Boerne police said they responded to the crash near Main Street and James Street.

Recommended Videos

Police are investigating if the pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle while entering or exiting his truck. The driver remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was conscious when they arrived at the hospital, according to police.

Traffic along Main Street has reopened.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...