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Man randomly shot while riding bike on Southwest Side, SAPD says

Officers say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

A man in his 40s was injured after he was randomly shot while riding a bike on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Police. (KSAT-12 News San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after he was shot while riding a bike on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:45 a.m. in the 5400 block of Godek Drive, located east of Old Pearsall Road.

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Upon arrival, SAPD said the officers found a man with a gunshot wound in his lower leg.

Authorities provided treatment to the man and took him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

After further investigation, officers learned the man was traveling a block over when a gray SUV drove past him, and he heard a gunshot.

Police said the man realized shortly later that he was shot. He then traveled over to Godek Drive, where a homeowner called 911.

At this time, it’s unclear what prompted the shooting. Police said it’s an active investigation.

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